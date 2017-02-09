× Algiers woman robbed and stabbed in her home

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – An Algiers woman was robbed and stabbed in her home yesterday afternoon when she returned home from a shopping trip.

The 54-year-old woman was just opening her front door in the 2200 block of Cobblestone Lane around 1 p.m. on February 8 when at least two unknown assailants attacked her from behind.

One attacker stabbed the woman before taking her purse, shopping bags, and a gold chain from around her neck, according to initial reports by the NOPD.

The assailants then fled in a small gray sedan.

The NOPD did not release information on the condition of the victim.