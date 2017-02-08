Who’s the real star of ‘NCIS: New Orleans’? Wild Bill heads to the set to ask Scott Bakula

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) - Everybody loves this show. It's a hit across the country.

NCIS: New Orleans is hot. It's on fire.

WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood went on the set to ask the question, who's the real star of the show?

Wild Bill gets answers from all the stars.

Scott Bakula, CCH Pounder, Zoe McLellan, Rob Kerkovich and Steven Weber.

And Wild Bill finds out what the "CCH" in CCH Pounder stands for.

According to the star herself, it's Carol Christine Hilaria Pounder.

That's quite a name.

And this is quite a show.