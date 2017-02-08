Uncorked: Mardi Gras drinking is all about convenience

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) - We all know that Mardi Gras and drinking go together like cacti and the desert, but when you're out on the parade route, it's all about convenience.

Our popular Uncorked series is back, and thanks to our friends at Brady's Wine Warehouse on Oretha Castle Haley Boulevard, we've got lots of good advice on imbibing.

Brady's General Manager Richard Ellis says most people reach for a beer at Mardi Gras, but there are lots of other options.

Nowadays, you can get your red or white wine in a can. Underwood produces a pinot noir and a pinot gris in a can, and at certain times during the year they make rosé in a can.

You've also got pre-batched cocktails that you can throw into an ice bucket, as well as sparkling wine and vermouth.

Let's not forget that lots of good wines come with screw tops.

So, you have your screw-top wine, but you're not going to bring a wine glass to a parade.

Ellis recommends Govinos, which are plastic, inexpensive, and recyclable. They're easy to clean if you want to reuse them, and because of their shape they form a very similar function as a wine glass.

"You can enjoy a red wine," he says.

If you have any questions about wine or other alcohol, stop by Brady's Wine Warehouse, check out their Facebook page or send an email to info@bradyswinewarehouse.com.