Two men busted making meth in a camper in Chalmette

CHALMETTE (WGNO) – St. Bernard Parish Sheriff’s deputies busted two men who were manufacturing meth in a dilapidated camper in Chalmette.

Far from TV antihero Walter White’s mobile meth lab, this trailer, which had been painted green with brown and black lines in a poor attempt at camouflage, was parked in an industrial area on East Virtue Street.

Thirty-two-year-old Frank Peralta, 22-year-old Jacob Warren, and 40-year-old Jacqueline Peralta were all arrested on a variety of charges.

Frank Peralta and Warren were both booked with creation of a clandestine meth lab, and Peralta was booked with possession of a firearm and possession of Xanax and Suboxone tablets.

Warren was booked on two outstanding attachments out of Jefferson Parish, while Jacqueline Peralta, was booked with possession of a firearm, possession of Xanax and Suboxone tablets, and traffic violations. Suboxone is a drug used in the heroin weaning process, according to the SBPSO.

The trio told police they were manufacturing the meth for personal use.

All three are being held in St. Bernard Parish Prison. Frank Peralta and Warren’s bonds have both been set at $100,000 each, and Jacqueline Peralta’s bond is $40,000.