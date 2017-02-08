× Six arrested for robbing man of $90,000 in Gretna

GRETNA, La (WGNO) – Six people were arrested in Gretna this week for reportedly robbing a man at gunpoint at a hotel and taking $90,000.

According to Gretna Police, officers responded Saturday, Feb. 4, to an armed robbery at a hotel in the 70 block of Westbank Expressway.

The victim told police that he was robbed of $90,000 by two known women and three unknown men.

It all started when a woman he knows, 20-year-old Brittany Mayeaux, called him and asked him to pick her up because she had a fight with her boyfriend.

The victim picked up Mayeaux, who then asked him to pick up her sister, 22-year-old Kriston Faulkner.

The victim told police he believed he was being followed by a black Nissan Maxima. He thought it was Mayeaux’s boyfriend.

He brought Mayeaux and Faulkner to a local hotel. He told police he stayed for about 30 minutes, then left and went to a friend’s house “because things didn’t feel right.”

The victim told the women that he had a large amount of cash.

He returned to the hotel about 4:15 a.m. after the sisters texted him and sent him messages on social media asking him to come back so they could go home.

When he entered the hotel room, Faulkner closed the door and stood in front of it to block him from leaving while three men came out of the bathroom, brandished weapons and demanded his money.

The victim struggled with the men, but was overpowered. The suspects ran out of the room with the victim’s cell phone and car keys, then opened the trunk and removed the lock box that contained $90,000 in cash.

Investigators found the black Nissan Maxima about 2:30 p.m. the same day at a business in the 9600 block of Jefferson Highway in River Ridge. They followed the vehicle to a hotel on Airline Drive in Metairie and detained Mayeaux and a second suspect, 35-year-old Carlos Barahona.

Two other suspects, Faulkner and her wife, 22-year-old Jherica Knox, were in the 5400 block of Lapalco buying a car.

Investigators later learned that the suspects each got about $12,000 each for their part in the robbery.

Mayeaux also told police that she knew before she called the victim that he had a large amount of cash. She admitted to coming up with a plan to rob him.

The other two suspects involved are Kevin Parnell, 20, and 20-year-old Devin Parks.

Investigators recovered $55,000, two cars that were purchased with the stolen money, as well as cell phones, clothing, electronics and two handguns.

The suspects were booked on multiple charges.