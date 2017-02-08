Shelter open in New Orleans East

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) - A day after at least six tornadoes tore through the area, locals are once again taking their first steps on the long road to recovery.

With over 250 homes impacted in New Orleans East alone, many local residents are searching for shelter after the storms.

The City of New Orleans has opened a temporary shelter at Joe W. Brown Recreation Center at 5601 Read Blvd.

The shelter has resources for pets, but pets “will not be guaranteed shelter within the facility,” according to the city.

Food, water, cots and blankets are available at the shelter.

The New Orleans Health Department, the Red Cross, Catholic Charities and the New Orleans Fire Department, are providing basic medical care and prescription assistance, according to the city.

Food, water and cleaning supplies will be available for pick up starting today.

The RTA will provide shuttle service to the shelter with pickups along Dwyer Road at Wilson Avenue, Crowder Boulevard, and Wright Road.

The shelter is not accepting food, clothing, donations or volunteers.