Second Harvest Food Bank deliver’s emergency meals to tornado victims

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) - The Second Harvest Food Bank joined the Food Pantry of New Orleans are ready to deliver more than 1,000 meals to the tornado victims from Tuesday's storm. The Second Harvest CEO and President Natalie Jayoe said “Second Harvest is a disaster first-responder, and we are assessing the situation to see how our resources can best help our neighbors impacted by these terrible storms,”

The food pantry is one of the 500 food-based agencies who's supported by Second Harvest Food Bank year around. When Food Pantry of new Orleans lost power in Tuesday's storm, they lost the ability to prepare meals which are served daily in their facility. Second Harvest showed up for their rescue and delivered 600 prepared meals to help them continue feeding those in need.

To more about Second Harvest Food Bank's disaster response efforts and ways to volunteer, or donate visit www.no-hunger.org