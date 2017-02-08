Schools closed as area begins to recover

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – Several area schools have been closed due to yesterday’s wave of tornadoes that swept across the area.

The campus of ReNew Schaumburg Elementary saw the most direct damage from the tornadoes, with several buildings receiving roof damage and a handful of cars tossed around in the parking lot.

All students and staff have been reported safe, but classes are cancelled today.

Thankful that all students and staff okay at @ReNEWSchools Schaumburg after tornado ripped through N.O. east. #nolaed pic.twitter.com/D1PMSIogVr — Nate Kellogg (@nkellogg) February 7, 2017

All three Einstein Charter Schools are also closed as workers clean up debris and fix downed power lines.

“All of our children are safe.” a statement on Einstein’s website reads. “Out of caution, we want to make sure the facilities are safe, thus we ask parents to monitor the school’s website, as well as the local news media, for information regarding when all campuses are ready to re-open.”

Martin Luther King Elementary & High School and Joseph A. Craig Charter School are also closed today.

