RTA sets up detours across New Orleans East, begins shuttle to shelter
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – Bus routes across New Orleans East have been drastically altered as recovery efforts begin in the hard-hit area.
The RTA has announced the following detours:
Bus Route 64-LakeForest
- Outbound Vehicles travelling farther into the eastern neighborhoods toward Michoud will depart from Walmart make a U-turn to I-10 East, continue to 510, busses will exit at Chef Menteur Hwy. and return to regular route from this point.
- Inbound vehicles travelling toward downtown will depart Michoud, travel to Chef Menteur Hwy to 510, continue to I-10 West to Bullard exit then take a left on Bullard to Walmart and return to regular route.
- No service will be provided on Bullard between Lake Forest and Chef Menteur Highway at this time.
Bus Route 65-Crowder/Read Boulevards
- Outbound Vehicles travelling farther into the eastern neighborhoods toward Michoud will depart from Walmart make a U-turn to I-10 East, continue to 510, busses will exit at Chef Menteur Hwy. and return to regular route from this point.
- Inbound vehicles travelling toward downtown will depart Michoud, travel Chef Menteur Hwy to 510, continue to I-10 West to Bullard exit then take a left on Bullard to Walmart and return to regular route.
- No service will be provided on Bullard between Lake Forest and Chef Menteur Highway at this time.
Bus Route 94-Broad Street
- Service will terminate at Chef Menteur and Chantilly Drive.
- No service will be provided between intersection of Chef Menteur/Chantilly to intersection of Chef Menteur/Michoud.
RTA is providing shuttle service to the American Red Cross shelter in Joe Brown Park for residents without transportation.
Pickup points for Shelter Shuttle Service are on:
- Dwyer and Wilson
- Dwyer and Crowder
- Dwyer and Wright Road
A Paratransit vehicle is available for residents requiring special transit services. For more information, call Rideline at (504) 248-3900.
