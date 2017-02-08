RTA sets up detours across New Orleans East, begins shuttle to shelter

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – Bus routes across New Orleans East have been drastically altered as recovery efforts begin in the hard-hit area.

The RTA has announced the following detours:

Bus Route 64-LakeForest

  • Outbound Vehicles travelling farther into the eastern neighborhoods toward Michoud will depart from Walmart make a U-turn to I-10 East, continue to 510, busses will exit at Chef Menteur Hwy. and return to regular route from this point.
  • Inbound vehicles travelling toward downtown will depart Michoud, travel to Chef Menteur Hwy to 510, continue to I-10 West to Bullard exit then take a left on Bullard to Walmart and return to regular route.
  • No service will be provided on Bullard between Lake Forest and Chef Menteur Highway at this time.

Bus Route 65-Crowder/Read Boulevards

  • Outbound Vehicles travelling farther into the eastern neighborhoods toward Michoud will depart from Walmart make a U-turn to I-10 East, continue to 510, busses will exit at Chef Menteur Hwy. and return to regular route from this point.
  • Inbound vehicles travelling toward downtown will depart Michoud, travel Chef Menteur Hwy to 510, continue to I-10 West to Bullard exit then take a left on Bullard to Walmart and return to regular route.
  • No service will be provided on Bullard between Lake Forest and Chef Menteur Highway at this time.

Bus Route 94-Broad Street

  • Service will terminate at Chef Menteur and Chantilly Drive.
  • No service will be provided between intersection of Chef Menteur/Chantilly to intersection of Chef Menteur/Michoud.

RTA is providing shuttle service to the American Red Cross shelter in Joe Brown Park for residents without transportation.

Pickup points for Shelter Shuttle Service are on:

  • Dwyer and Wilson
  • Dwyer and Crowder
  • Dwyer and Wright Road

A Paratransit vehicle is available for residents requiring special transit services. For more information, call Rideline at (504) 248-3900.

