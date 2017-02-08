× RTA sets up detours across New Orleans East, begins shuttle to shelter

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – Bus routes across New Orleans East have been drastically altered as recovery efforts begin in the hard-hit area.

The RTA has announced the following detours:

Bus Route 64-LakeForest

Outbound Vehicles travelling farther into the eastern neighborhoods toward Michoud will depart from Walmart make a U-turn to I-10 East, continue to 510, busses will exit at Chef Menteur Hwy. and return to regular route from this point.

Inbound vehicles travelling toward downtown will depart Michoud, travel to Chef Menteur Hwy to 510, continue to I-10 West to Bullard exit then take a left on Bullard to Walmart and return to regular route.

No service will be provided on Bullard between Lake Forest and Chef Menteur Highway at this time.

Bus Route 65-Crowder/Read Boulevards

Outbound Vehicles travelling farther into the eastern neighborhoods toward Michoud will depart from Walmart make a U-turn to I-10 East, continue to 510, busses will exit at Chef Menteur Hwy. and return to regular route from this point.

Inbound vehicles travelling toward downtown will depart Michoud, travel Chef Menteur Hwy to 510, continue to I-10 West to Bullard exit then take a left on Bullard to Walmart and return to regular route.

No service will be provided on Bullard between Lake Forest and Chef Menteur Highway at this time.

Bus Route 94-Broad Street

Service will terminate at Chef Menteur and Chantilly Drive.

No service will be provided between intersection of Chef Menteur/Chantilly to intersection of Chef Menteur/Michoud.

RTA is providing shuttle service to the American Red Cross shelter in Joe Brown Park for residents without transportation.

Pickup points for Shelter Shuttle Service are on:

Dwyer and Wilson

Dwyer and Crowder

Dwyer and Wright Road

A Paratransit vehicle is available for residents requiring special transit services. For more information, call Rideline at (504) 248-3900.