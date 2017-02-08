Roofs ripped off thousands of homes in New Orleans East

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)- Families in New Orleans East are picking up the pieces a day after the tornado ripped through the Sherwood Forest neighborhood. WGNO's Kenny Lopez went to the damaged areas to talk to families living there about re-building. Thousands of families are still left without power, and many of the homes no longer have roofs.

