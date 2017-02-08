Roofs ripped off thousands of homes in New Orleans East

Posted 12:25 PM, February 8, 2017, by

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)- Families in New Orleans East are picking up the pieces a day after the tornado ripped through the Sherwood Forest neighborhood.  WGNO's Kenny Lopez went to the damaged areas to talk to families living there about re-building.  Thousands of families are still left without power, and many of the homes no longer have roofs.

Related stories