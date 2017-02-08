Photo Gallery: Tornado damage in New Orleans East

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – Residents across New Orleans East are surveying damage and beginning the long process of rebuilding today, less than 24 hours after a tornado ripped through the neighborhood.

Schindler Street was particularly hard hit. Roofs were ripped off of houses, telephone poles were pushed back at an angle, a trampoline was tossed and crumpled in the road, and sections of the roof of the nearby Suburban Baptist Church littered the neighborhood.

The church itself, which catered to victims of Hurricane Katrina in the hard hit area a decade ago, is a total loss.

But there is activity in the neighborhood now as insurance adjusters arrive and people begin to pick up the pieces.