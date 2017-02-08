Love It, Like It, Hate It: Valentine’s Chocolates!
Valentine’s Day is next week, which of course means all things love and chocolate! In today’s Love it, Like it, Hate it, we’re Getting the Skinny with Molly her top picks for gifting Valentine’s chocolates, and which ones to steer clear of (spoiler alert: the latter includes most types of chocolate on shelves!)
LOVE IT!
Chocolate bars + individually-wrapped squares with at least 70% cocoa content
- Simple ingredients, nothing artificial
- Per ounce: approximately 150-170 cals, 11-15 grams carbs, 3 grams fiber, 6-10 grams sugar
Living Raw Truffles – raw, vegan
- Ingredients include organic cacao powder, cacao butter, coconut oil, agave, cacao nibs…
- Per truffle: 60 calories, 9 grams carbs, 2 grams fiber, 5 grams sugar (Molly’s favorite: Kickin’ Cayenne Truffles)
ThinkThin Chocolate Fudge High Protein Bar
- For the Valentine who really wants to keep sugars in check + wants the added protein
- 230 calories, 24 grams carbs, 0 sugar (0 artificial sweeteners), 20 grams protein
LIKE IT!
Bittersweet Confections Chocolate Bark & Truffles – made with 58% cocoa
- Local NOLA-owned company
- Available in: salty, spicy, nutty bark, trail mix bark, etc.
- 60% cocoa (according to phone call to the company)
- Nutrition info per piece: 58 cals, 5 grams carbs, 0.5 grams fiber, 4.5 grams sugar
- Ingredients: sugar, chocolate, cocoa butter, milkfat, soy lecithin…
Angie’s Boom Chicka Pop Snack Packs – Milk Chocolaty Cupcake Kettle Corn
- 80 calories, 9 grams carbs, 1 gram fiber, 4 grams sugar per pack
- Ingredients include non-GMO popcorn, sunflower oil, cane sugar, cocoa powder…
- Includes space to personalize bags for gifting!
HATE IT!
- 40 % cocoa | Ingredients: semisweet chocolate, sugar, cornstarch
Sugar Free Chocolate & Dark Chocolate (e.g. Russel Stover’s Sugar-Free Chocolate)
- 5% cocoa; Per ounce: approximately 150 calories, 16 grams carbs, 0 sugar, 14 grams sugar alcohols…
- Ingredients include maltitol, chocolate, cocoa butter, milk fat, soy lecithin, sucralose
- Label states that “excessive consumption may cause a laxative effect”
:
+ Most heart-shaped boxes of chocolates as well as most milk chocolate & white chocolate
###
Want more from Molly? Click here to sign up for Nutrition Bites, her weekly e-newsletter with links to her Get the Skinny TV segments here on WGNO, and her weekly column in NOLA.com|The Times-Picayune! And you can follow Molly on Facebook, Twitter, & Instagram: @MollyKimballRD