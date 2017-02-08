× Love It, Like It, Hate It: Valentine’s Chocolates!

Valentine’s Day is next week, which of course means all things love and chocolate! In today’s Love it, Like it, Hate it, we’re Getting the Skinny with Molly her top picks for gifting Valentine’s chocolates, and which ones to steer clear of (spoiler alert: the latter includes most types of chocolate on shelves!)

LOVE IT!

Chocolate bars + individually-wrapped squares with at least 70% cocoa content

Simple ingredients, nothing artificial

Per ounce: approximately 150-170 cals, 11-15 grams carbs, 3 grams fiber, 6-10 grams sugar

Living Raw Truffles – raw, vegan

Ingredients include organic cacao powder, cacao butter, coconut oil, agave, cacao nibs…

Per truffle: 60 calories, 9 grams carbs, 2 grams fiber, 5 grams sugar (Molly’s favorite: Kickin’ Cayenne Truffles)

ThinkThin Chocolate Fudge High Protein Bar

For the Valentine who really wants to keep sugars in check + wants the added protein

230 calories, 24 grams carbs, 0 sugar (0 artificial sweeteners), 20 grams protein

LIKE IT!

Bittersweet Confections Chocolate Bark & Truffles – made with 58% cocoa

Local NOLA-owned company

Available in: salty, spicy, nutty bark, trail mix bark, etc.

Dove Dark Chocolate Promises

60% cocoa (according to phone call to the company)

Nutrition info per piece: 58 cals, 5 grams carbs, 0.5 grams fiber, 4.5 grams sugar

Ingredients: sugar, chocolate, cocoa butter, milkfat, soy lecithin…

Angie’s Boom Chicka Pop Snack Packs – Milk Chocolaty Cupcake Kettle Corn

80 calories, 9 grams carbs, 1 gram fiber, 4 grams sugar per pack

Ingredients include non-GMO popcorn, sunflower oil, cane sugar, cocoa powder…

Includes space to personalize bags for gifting!

HATE IT!

Dark Chocolate M&M’s

40 % cocoa | Ingredients: semisweet chocolate, sugar, cornstarch

Sugar Free Chocolate & Dark Chocolate (e.g. Russel Stover’s Sugar-Free Chocolate)

5% cocoa; Per ounce: approximately 150 calories, 16 grams carbs, 0 sugar, 14 grams sugar alcohols…

Ingredients include maltitol, chocolate, cocoa butter, milk fat, soy lecithin, sucralose

Label states that “excessive consumption may cause a laxative effect”

+ Most heart-shaped boxes of chocolates as well as most milk chocolate & white chocolate

