Leonard Fournette donates truck load of water to tornado victims

Posted 6:15 PM, February 8, 2017, by

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) -  New Orleans native and former LSU standout Leonard Fournette is giving back after a tornado devastated parts of New Orleans East Tuesday.

The New Orleans native and St. Augustine grad sent a truck load of bottled water to the command center, where recovery operations are taking place.

Fournette, 22, is known for his altruistic actions over the years, having just announced a scholarship program to benefit students who are impacted by TOPS cuts in Louisiana.

Fournette is leaving LSU for the NFL Draft in April. He's expected to be a top 10 pick.

The EF3 tornado that ripped through New Orleans East destroyed 300 homes and damaged more than 5,000 others. Thirty-three people were injured.

Click here for information on how you can help tornado victims in New Orleans East.

FAYETTEVILLE, AR - NOVEMBER 12: Leonard Fournette #7 of the LSU Tigers is all smiles on the sidelines during a game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Razorback Stadium on November 12, 2016 in Fayetteville, Arkansas. The Tigers defeated the Razorbacks 38-10. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

FAYETTEVILLE, AR - NOVEMBER 12: Leonard Fournette #7 of the LSU Tigers is all smiles on the sidelines during a game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Razorback Stadium on November 12, 2016 in Fayetteville, Arkansas. The Tigers defeated the Razorbacks 38-10. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)