Leonard Fournette donates truck load of water to tornado victims

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) - New Orleans native and former LSU standout Leonard Fournette is giving back after a tornado devastated parts of New Orleans East Tuesday.

The New Orleans native and St. Augustine grad sent a truck load of bottled water to the command center, where recovery operations are taking place.

Fournette, 22, is known for his altruistic actions over the years, having just announced a scholarship program to benefit students who are impacted by TOPS cuts in Louisiana.

Fournette is leaving LSU for the NFL Draft in April. He's expected to be a top 10 pick.

The EF3 tornado that ripped through New Orleans East destroyed 300 homes and damaged more than 5,000 others. Thirty-three people were injured.

Click here for information on how you can help tornado victims in New Orleans East.