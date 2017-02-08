La. SPCA needs pet food, supplies for tornado recovery efforts in New Orleans East

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) - The Louisiana SPCA is out in full force in New Orleans East responding to requests for rescue and assistance in the aftermath of the massive tornado.

Humane officers have rescued several dogs that were injured and are receiving medical care.

The city of New Orleans has requested that the Louisiana SPCA set up a temporary pet shelter at Joe Brown Park, where there's also a temporary shelter for displaced residents.

SPCA staff are also at the park handing out dog and cat food, supplies and crates to help displaced pet owners in need.

The Louisiana SPCA is asking for the public to donate pet food and supplies to help affected families with pets. Specifically, unopened dry cat and dog food and large air crates are needed.

Donations can be dropped off at these locations:

Louisiana SPCA 1700 Mardi Gras Blvd. 504-368-5191

Canine Connection 4920 Tchoupitoulas 504-218-4098

Camp Bow Wow - MIDCITY 3301 Conti Street 504-309-9939

NO Fleas Market 4228 Magazine Street 504-900-1446

Demo Diva Demolition 6246 Memphis Street 504-486-4121



Items can be ordered off of the Louisiana SPCA’s Amazon wish list and shipped directly to the organization. Additionally, donations can be made here.

Families impacted by the tornado who are in need of clothing can go to the Louisiana SPCA’s NO Fleas Market Uptown and receive a $50 voucher to shop there. They will need to show a valid ID from the following zip codes that were hit:

70127

70128

70129

The Louisiana SPCA is also in need of short-term foster homes to move shelter animals out in order to make space for those being rescued. Foster homes able to help with medium or larger dogs are most needed right now. Please contact allie@la-spca.org if you are available to help.

Anyone needing assistance including finding lost pets should call the Louisiana SPCA at 504-368-5191 x100.