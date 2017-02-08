King Cake of the day: Blue Dot Donuts

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) - Leading up to Mardi Gras, we're showing you all the King Cake hotspots and it's up to you to choose the best one!

At Blue Dot Donuts, they say it's just a basic king cake, made out of doughnut dough! And it's not any everyday doughnut, it's a little bit different than the other bakeries' donuts.

"We have a different style of doughnut compared to a lot of people. Most doughnuts are airy and fluffy. We have more of a dense kind of a pull-apart, almost a bread-style doughnut, kind of like a Hawaiian roll almost."

Once the dough is shaped and proofed, they fry it off and cool it so that the icing doesn't run. They top it with colored sugar!

"If you like [our] doughnut, you'll like the king cake. It's just basic cinnamon doughnut goodness."