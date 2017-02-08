× JPSO looking for missing 16-year-old

METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) – The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing 16-year-old boy who was last seen in the 4000 block of Rye St. in Metairie.

Brandon Alan Henley is 5 foot, 9 inches tall, weighs about 140 pounds, and has blonde hair and blue eyes.

His mother, Marie Henley, describes him as well-behaved. She said she was looking forward to taking her son on vacation when he graduates high school.

“He is my whole world,” Marie told WGNO.

He was last seen on February 4. If you have any information, please call 504-364-5300.