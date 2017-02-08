× Get the Skinny in the Kitchen with Ben McLauchlin of Swerve!

Shower your sweetie with wellness and love – not sugar – this Valentine’s Day, with these deliciously sweet heart-shaped sugar cookies – 100% guilt-free, gluten-free, and no sugar added, with just 55 calories and zero net carbs per cookie!

Valentine’s Day Sugar Cookies (GF)

Makes 36 cookies

Ingredients:

Cookie:

1/4 cup unsalted butter (room temperature) or coconut oil

1/2 cup Swerve, Granular

2 large eggs

1 tablespoon milk

1/2 teaspoon vanilla

1 3/4 cup almond flour

1/4 cup coconut flour

1/2 teaspoon of salt

1 teaspoon baking powder

Icing:

1 stick butter or ½ cup coconut oil

1/2 cup Swerve, confectioners

1 tablespoon milk

1 teaspoon vanilla’

Watkins Natural Food Coloring (red)

Instructions:

Pre-heat oven to 325 degrees. In a separate bowl, combine almond flour, coconut flour, salt and baking powder, and set aside. Cream butter and Swerve until well combined, scraping the side of the mixer bowl as necessary. Add eggs and vanilla and beat until light and fluffy. Add dry ingredients and tablespoon of milk and mix until combined. Make two balls of dough and wrap in plastic wrap. Place in refrigerator for at least two hours and chill.

Roll out on parchment paper or lightly floured counter top to about 1/4 to 1/2 an inch thickness, and cut out with cookie cutters. Place on greased cookie sheets and bake at 325 for 8-10 minutes until cookie edges are a bit golden. Let cool on cookie sheet, and keep them uncovered for about an hour or two before icing.

For the icing: Cream butter until light and fluffy. Add Swerve, Confectioners and mix on high for 5 minutes. Add milk and vanilla and mix for another 5 minutes. Squirt 18-20 drops of natural food coloring in icing, and mix in with a knife or spoon until desired color is reached. Ice cooled cookies and enjoy!

Nutrition Facts per Cookie: 55 calories, 5 grams fat, 2.7 grams saturated fat, 39 mg sodium, 6 grams carbohydrate (<1 gram net carbs), <0.5 gram sugar, 1 gram protein.

