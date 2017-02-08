× Family of slain New Orleans rapper sues Beyoncé over ‘Formation’

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – Beyoncé stole a famous recorded line from a slain New Orleans rapper and then sampled it in her “Formation” song without permission, according to a new lawsuit.

TMZ reports that the estate of Anthony Barre – also known as Messy Mya – just filed suit against Bey for allegedly using a small, but memorable, piece from his 2010 video “A 27 Piece Huh?” and sprinkling it into her hit song, which has been certified gold.

Barre’s estate claims Beyoncé ripped the “I like that” phrase – in his voice – without permission, then went on to make millions off the track.

Barre, a YouTube star, was shot and killed in 2010 in the Seventh Ward. A man was charged with his murder, but he was released three years later after new evidence showed he wasn’t the killer.

The estate claims in the lawsuit they tried talking to Beyoncé about the sample, but says she blew them off.

Now, the estate is asking for more than $20 million in back royalties and other damages for using some of his final recorded words.

Queen Bey has not responded to TMZ’s request for comment.