Church in New Orleans East destroyed, one wall standing after tornado

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) - Parts of New Orleans East looked like a post-apocalyptic world Wednesday following Tuesday's tornado.

There were downed power lines, metal poles bent over, cars heavily damaged, houses torn to shreds -- and the Suburban Baptist Church was ripped apart.

The front wall is the only one still standing. The roof is completely gone. Debris from the destruction covers the roadways.

WGNO Anchor Jacki Jing spoke with the pastor's son Steve Friend about the devastation and the future of the church.