6 ways you can help tornado victims in New Orleans East

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) - The city's temporary shelter at Joe Brown Recreation Center is not able to accept donations or volunteers yet, but there are plenty of ways you can help the victims from Tuesday's tornado in New Orleans East.

The city of New Orleans sent the following list of organizations that are gearing up to provide relief:

Greater New Orleans Foundation - The Greater New Orleans Foundation has activated the Helping Our Neighbors: Tornado Relief. Donations can be made here.

United Way of Southeast Louisiana is accepting monetary donations & seeking volunteers. More info here.

The Food Pantry of New Orleans is accepting donations of non-perishable food items from the general public (Drop-off at 13040 I-10 Service Road, New Orleans, LA 70128).

Second Harvest Food Bank is accepting donations of non-perishable food, toiletries and cleaning supplies (drop-off at 700 Edwards Ave., New Orleans, LA 70123). More info here.

Household of Faith Church is accepting donations of non-perishable food items, toiletries, new clothing, cleaning supplies and volunteers (9300 I-10 Service Rd, New Orleans, LA 70127). For more information please call 504-347-0127 or click here.

Also, The Blood Center is in need of blood donations. Several blood drives had to be canceled because of the severe weather and tornadoes, leaving the agency low on blood. The Blood Center is the primary supplier of blood and blood components to more than 30 area hospitals and outpatient facilities throughout Southeast Louisiana and Southern Mississippi.

For more information on blood donation, please call (800) 86-BLOOD or click here. Find The Blood Center on social media at @TheBloodCenter.