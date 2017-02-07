Will a New Orleans fourth grader win Chopped Junior? Watch her on national TV TONIGHT!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) - Retiba Hegazzi is just nine years old.

She's a fourth grader who studies French at New Orleans Edward Hynes Charter School.

But she's about to be in the National TV spotlight.

WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood visits Retiba in her home kitchen as she makes whipped cream for the strawberry crepes she's serving her family for breakfast.

Just another meal for the girl who's a contestant tonight on Food Network's Chopped Junior.

Retiba competes with three other young chefs tonight on Food Network at 9/8 central time.

Retiba's dream is to have her own TV cooking show. Looks like, she's already on the way.