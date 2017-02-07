VIDEO: Huge tornado hits New Orleans East, dozens injured

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) - There's widespread damage in New Orleans East after a huge tornado hit this morning.

"We had a very serious tornado touch down in the New Orleans area," Mayor Mitch Landrieu said at a press conference from the scene. "We think it touched down at Chef and Wilson and really crisscrossed Chef Highway as far north as Dwyer Road. There is substantial damage, a lot of property damage across the entire way."

New Orleans East Hospital has confirmed five patients with storm related injuries. Four adults and one child have been admitted.

Two of the adults have minor injures, one adult has a head injury. The other adult and child are in unknown condition, according to the hospital.

Landrieu said dozens of people are injured, but most of the injuries are minor.

courtesy of Aundra Woodfin.

Currently, I-10 exits at Downman Road and Chef Menteur Highway are closed.

