Temporary shelter open in New Orleans East

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – The city of New Orleans has opened a temporary shelter at Joe W. Brown Recreation Center for residents impacted by the tornadoes.

According to the National Weather Service, at least 60 homes were damaged and 25 people were injured in the tornado that hit New Orleans East this morning.

The shelter is at 5601 Read Blvd.

The Regional Transit Authority (RTA) will provide bus transportation to the shelter for affected residents at the intersections of Dwyer Road and Wilson Avenue, Dwyer Road and Crowder Boulevard, and Dwyer and Wright Road.

Currently, the New Orleans Fire Department is conducting a primary search of damaged homes from Chef Menteur Highway to Dwyer Street and Wilson Avenue to Bullard Avenue, as well as one block south of Chef Menteur Highway.

Entergy has reported approximately 9,200 homes without power, primarily in New Orleans East. They will restore power as quickly as possible.

The City’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness is monitoring weather conditions and will keep residents updated through e-mail alerts and the @NOLAReady Twitter account.