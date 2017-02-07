× Severe weather threat today: fast moving storms with strong hail potential

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – A severe weather threat for our area will exist this morning into early afternoon.

The Storm Prediction Center has upgraded part of the area north of I-10 and in southern Mississippi to an ‘Enhanced’ threat. That is level 3 out of 5 on the scale of severe weather. You have a chance for strong wind gusts and an isolated tornado.

The bigger threat, however, seems to be the hail potential.

Through the morning time frame, strong storms will continue to develop in the area and could produce large hail as they move northeast.

The more widespread severe weather looks to be just northeast of the area.

Be aware that storms are going to be moving very fast today. If a warning is issued for your area you will need to take shelter quickly. Don’t wait until you see a storm.

This system will move out of the area quickly by this evening. Stay aware of weather conditions this morning and this afternoon.