× RTA service delayed in New Orleans East

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – The RTA has suspended service down Chef Menteur in New Orleans East due to storm damage in the area.

Riders should expect delays on line 94 due to debris and several downed power lines from the area of Chef Menteur and Wilson to Chef Menteur andBullard.

RTA is assessing the situation for an alternative route.

Buses operating in the affected area are on standby at this time.