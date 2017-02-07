× Report: Jamie Lynn Spears’ daughter regains consciousness

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – Maddie Aldridge, the 8-year-old daughter of Jamie Lynn Spears, has regained consciousness, according to People.

A family spokesperson told People that she regained consciousness about mid-day Tuesday, two days after she was in an ATV accident in Kentwood and had to be airlifted to a hospital in New Orleans.

Maddie was on a Polaris off-road vehicle Sunday when it flipped over, sending her into a lake where she was submerged for a few minutes.

She was unconscious and taken to a local hospital, then airlifted to a New Orleans hospital.

“Doctors were able to remove the ventilator today and she is awake and talking. Maddie continues to receive oxygen and is being monitored closely but it appears that she has not suffered any neurological consequences from the accident,” the hospital told People.

Maddie is the niece of Britney Spears.

Need all the wishes and prayers for my niece 💜 pic.twitter.com/lTlVQmNEh5 — Britney Spears (@britneyspears) February 6, 2017