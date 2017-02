× NWS: Tornado touches down in New Orleans East

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – A tornado has touched down in New Orleans East.

If you’re in the area, take shelter.

Major damage has been reported at Crowder and Chef Menteur Highway.

1119a- Now a radar CONFIRMED TORNADO in New Orleans East. If you're in the path of this storm, take shelter IMMEDIATELY. pic.twitter.com/MYQIlUy0BO — NWS New Orleans (@NWSNewOrleans) February 7, 2017