NWS says New Orleans East tornado at least EF2

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – The National Weather Service tweeted this afternoon that initial surveys of storm damage in New Orleans East indicate the tornado that touched down there this morning was at least an EF2.

That means the winds generated by the twister reached between 111 and 135 miles per hour on the Enhanced Fujita Scale, the standard measurement for tornado strength.

EF2 tornadoes generally cause significant damage to frame houses, complete destruction to mobile homes, and large trees snapped or uprooted.

Officials say several businesses were damaged or destroyed in New Orleans East, and initial reports indicate that approximately two dozen people were injured, with five receiving treatment at New Orleans East Hospital.