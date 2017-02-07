× NWS confirms Jefferson Parish tornado; 1400 power outages in area

JEFFERSON (WGNO) – The National Weather Service has confirmed that a tornado touched down in Metairie this morning.

The tornado touched down near the intersection of St. George Avenue and Jefferson Highway at approximately 10:45 a.m.

Homes and businesses were damaged, but no injuries have been reported, according to the Jefferson Parish officials.

Entergy Louisiana is reporting more than 1,400 power outages in the area, according to Jefferson Parish.

Stay tuned to WGNO for continuing coverage.