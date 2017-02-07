New video shows closer look at New Orleans East tornado

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) - NOPD is asking everyone to stay away from Chef Menteur Highway from Downman to Michaud and from Chef to Dwyer.

A huge tornado hit the area this morning, causing widespread damage.

Currently, I-10 is closed at the Downman Road and Chef Menteur exits.

Dozens of people are injured. Most of the injuries are minor. It's unclear if there are any fatalities.

"We had a very serious tornado touch down in the New Orleans area," Mayor Mitch Landrieu said at a press conference from the scene. "We think it touched down at Chef and Wilson and really crisscrossed Chef Highway as far north as Dwyer Road. There is substantial damage, a lot of property damage across the entire way."

Tornadoes also touched down in Akers, Madisonville and in Jefferson Parish.