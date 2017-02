× National Weather Service confirms tornado in Livingston Parish

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La (WGNO) – The National Weather Service has confirmed a tornado in Livingston Parish.

As of 12:18 p.m., the tornado was moving east toward Independence.

1218p- CONFIRMED TORNADO in northern Livingston Parish. Heading east toward Independence. Take shelter immediately if in this storm's path!! pic.twitter.com/HYX54Wwan0 — NWS New Orleans (@NWSNewOrleans) February 7, 2017

Residents in the are are advised to take shelter immediately.

Stay tuned to WGNO for continuing coverage.