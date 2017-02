NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – NASA confirmed in a series of tweets this afternoon that a tornado touched down at the Michoud Facility in New Orleans East this morning.

The tornado touched down at 11:25 a.m., according to NASA.

At 11:25am CT, a tornado impacted our Michoud Facility in New Orleans. Only minor injuries reported & personnel are being accounted for (1) — NASA (@NASA) February 7, 2017

Still a threat of severe weather at Michoud & officials continue to monitor the situation to ensure safety of onsite personnel (2) — NASA (@NASA) February 7, 2017

The onsite Michoud emergency response team is also conducting damage assessments of buildings and facilities (3) — NASA (@NASA) February 7, 2017

No injuries have been reported, but pictures from the scene indicate extensive damage to several buildings.

Check out a photo gallery of the Michoud damage below.