Man wears wig, takes blow torch to ATM

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — New Orleans police say a man with a female wig tried to use a blow torch to break into an ATM.

It happened at a business in the 1700 block of Eagle Street at about 6:30 in the morning on February 7.

Police released surveillance footage that shows the man also wearing a hooded sweatshirt and latex gloves.

They say he used a shopping cart to roll the blow torch to the ATM where he tried to break in but was unable.

The man got away, but police think he may be responsible for another, similar incident on the prior day in the 1300 block of South Carrollton Avenue.

The NOPD is asking anyone with information about the case to contact the department’s Second District at 504-658-6020 or CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111.