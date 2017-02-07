Incredible drone video shows devastation after tornado hits New Orleans East

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) - We've seen a lot of captivating videos from today's tornado that damaged more than 5,000 structures in New Orleans East, but nothing captures the damage quite like this drone video shot by Benjamin Farmer.

Aerial footage shows leveled homes for miles and debris everywhere.

The National Weather Service confirms that the tornado was at least an EF2, which means winds generated by the twister reached between 111 and 135 miles per hour.

The governor has declared a state of emergency, and the National Guard will be stationed in New Orleans East to secure the temporary shelter at Joe Brown Recreational Center and other impacted areas.

Residents are asked to stay away from New Orleans East until further notice.

Click here and here for more information on the seven tornadoes that struck across Southeast Louisiana.