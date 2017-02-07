× Governor: National Guard coming to New Orleans East

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – The Louisiana National Guard will be in New Orleans East tonight to secure the temporary shelter and other areas affected by the tornado.

Gov. John Bel Edwards made the announcement at an afternoon press conference in New Orleans East.

Edwards said it was a “tough day” across Louisiana, but he’s pleased to report that there have been no fatalities reported.

“It’s like an elephant stomping on your house,” Mayor Mitch Landrieu said.

Landrieu said more than 5,000 structures were damaged in New Orleans East.

Edwards has declared a state of emergency that covers the entire state, he said.

The governor’s office says at least seven tornadoes touched down today in six parishes: Ascension, Livingston, Orleans, St. James, St. Tammany and Tangipahoa.

Edwards and Landrieu warned the public to stay away from New Orleans East.

“If you’re not from this area, don’t come into this area,” Landrieu said. “The best way you can help is to stay away.”

