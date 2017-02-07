× Governor declares state of emergency, will visit tornado-affected areas this afternoon

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards will travel to the New Orleans area this afternoon to assess the damage from a series of tornado that ripped through the area this morning.

He will give an update with local officials at 3 p.m. at the Incident Command Center on Chef Menteur Highway, according to a release from the governor’s office.

The governor has declared a state of emergency.

The state of emergency covers six parishes, including Ascension, Livingston, Orleans, St. James, St. Tammany and Tangipahoa Parishes.

“I am heartbroken to once again see Louisiana families suffering in the wake of devastating tornadoes today,” Edwards said. “We are working tirelessly to ensure that every citizen affected by this storm receives the resources they need as quickly as possible.”

The governor’s office says there were at least six tornadoes, though the National Weather Service has confirmed four: one in Livingston Parish, one in Tangipahoa Parish, one in Ascension and one in Orleans.

So far, the most severe damage appears to be in New Orleans East, where dozens of people were injured.

I-10 exits at Downman Road and Chef Menteur Highway are closed. NOPD asks that everyone stay away from Chef Menteur Highway from Downman to Michaud and from Chef to Dwyer.

Click here for pictures and here for video.