Entergy: Power outages in New Orleans East could last up to five days

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) - Entergy crews are on the ground in New Orleans East assessing the damage from the tornado that struck this morning.

Entergy spokeswoman Charlotte Cavell says residents in New Orleans East who were minimally impacted by the twister will have power restored as quickly as possible.

For areas hit hardest, however, it could be three-to-five days before electricity is back.

The National Weather Service says the tornado was at least an EF2, with winds between 111 and 135 miles per hour.

It knocked out power for about 10,000 residents, Cavell said. Crews have made some small strides, but she says there are still close to 10,000 without power as of 7 p.m. Tuesday.

A temporary shelter is open at the Joe Brown Recreation Center at 5601 Read Blvd.