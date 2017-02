Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) - Tera Miller found herself in a prime position to film the tornado that devastated a stretch of Chef Menteur in New Orleans East.

Miller pulled her car to the side of the road as she saw the twister forming, capturing the dramatic moments as it strengthened and gathered speed.

The tornado touched down near the intersection of Chef Menteur and Wilson Avenue, destroying several businesses and causing dozens of injuries.