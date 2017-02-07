BREAKING: Tornado warnings spread across area
AKERS, La. (WGNO) – A “dangerous” tornado just ripped through Akers and is heading toward Madisonville.
National Weather Service says people should take shelter.
The National Weather Service has declared a “tornado emergency” for Madisonville, Covington and Abita Springs.
The severe weather is also reaching the South Shore, with tornado warnings in place for the Kenner, Metairie and Orleans Parish until this afternoon.
The New Orleans Airport remains open at this time despite the severe weather.
In River Ridge, viewers have sent in photos of large hail. See the pictures below: