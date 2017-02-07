× BREAKING: Tornado warnings spread across area

AKERS, La. (WGNO) – A “dangerous” tornado just ripped through Akers and is heading toward Madisonville.

National Weather Service says people should take shelter.

The National Weather Service has declared a “tornado emergency” for Madisonville, Covington and Abita Springs.

The severe weather is also reaching the South Shore, with tornado warnings in place for the Kenner, Metairie and Orleans Parish until this afternoon.

The New Orleans Airport remains open at this time despite the severe weather.

In River Ridge, viewers have sent in photos of large hail. See the pictures below:

⚠️ Take Cover! Tornado Warning including Orleans Parish, LA until 11:45 AM CST pic.twitter.com/BENLGRe1WL — NWS Tornado (@NWStornado) February 7, 2017

Debris falling on I-55 as possible tornado passes between Manchac and Ponchatoula. #lawx pic.twitter.com/KLNcgwUKsY — Zack Fradella (@ZackFradellaWx) February 7, 2017

Video of debris falling on I-55 as tornado passed nearby earlier. https://t.co/qSOC76WFlI — NWS New Orleans (@NWSNewOrleans) February 7, 2017

1056a- This is now a TORNADO EMERGENCY for Madisonville, Covington, and Abita Springs. If in these areas, take shelter NOW!!! pic.twitter.com/BB7lTG8Fc4 — NWS New Orleans (@NWSNewOrleans) February 7, 2017

⚠️ Take Cover! Tornado Warning including Jackson LA, Saint Francisville LA, Clinton LA until 11:30 AM CST pic.twitter.com/K9nqRnhzXY — NWS Tornado (@NWStornado) February 7, 2017

⚠️ Take Cover! Tornado Warning including New Orleans LA, Metairie LA, Kenner LA until 11:15 AM CST pic.twitter.com/PKPrhZ9jRg — NWS Tornado (@NWStornado) February 7, 2017

⚠️ Take Cover! Tornado Warning including Mandeville LA, Covington LA, Abita Springs LA until 11:30 AM CST pic.twitter.com/U5JP4jM52I — NWS Tornado (@NWStornado) February 7, 2017