Cookin’ with Nino: Oven Creole Shrimp Scampi
Oven Creole Shrimp Scampi
Ingredients:
- 1 Pound Rouses Louisiana Wild Caught Shrimp, peeled and cleaned
- Juice of 1 Lemon
- Kosher or Sea Salt to taste
- Cracked Black Pepper to taste
- 1/2 stick Unsalted Butter
- Crushed Red Pepper Flakes
- 1/4 cup Dry White Wine
- 4 Tbs Sal & Judy’s Olive Oil
- 1 tsp minced Fresh Garlic
- 2 Tbs Parsley
- 1 can San Marzano Whole Tomatoes
Instructions:
Place shrimp in a single layer in an ungreased 10x6x2 inch baking dish. Combine all ingredients in a saucepan. Cook over medium heat, stirring constantly, until butter melts. Pour over shrimp. Bake, uncovered, at 400 degrees for 10-15 minutes or until shrimp turn pink. Serve over French bread or pasta.