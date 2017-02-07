Cookin’ with Nino: Oven Creole Shrimp Scampi

Oven Creole Shrimp Scampi

Ingredients:

  • 1 Pound Rouses Louisiana Wild Caught Shrimp, peeled and cleaned
  • Juice of 1 Lemon
  • Kosher or Sea Salt to taste
  • Cracked Black Pepper to taste
  • 1/2 stick Unsalted Butter
  • Crushed Red Pepper Flakes
  • 1/4 cup Dry White Wine
  • 4 Tbs Sal & Judy’s Olive Oil
  • 1 tsp minced Fresh Garlic
  • 2 Tbs Parsley
  • 1 can San Marzano Whole Tomatoes

Instructions:

Place shrimp in a single layer in an ungreased 10x6x2 inch baking dish.  Combine all ingredients in a saucepan.  Cook over medium heat, stirring constantly, until butter melts.  Pour over shrimp.  Bake, uncovered, at 400 degrees for 10-15 minutes or until shrimp turn pink.  Serve over French bread or pasta.

