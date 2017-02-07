× BREAKING: Tornado touches down in Madisonville

MADISONVILLE (WGNO) – St. Tammany Parish President Pat Brister reports a tornado has touched down in Madisonville near Pine and Highway 22.

Brister said there are subdivisions in the area and she expects damage to homes and businesses.

If you are in the area, take cover immediately.

The National Weather Service issued a Tornado Emergency for Madisonville, Covington, and Abita Springs just before 11 a.m.

1056a- This is now a TORNADO EMERGENCY for Madisonville, Covington, and Abita Springs. If in these areas, take shelter NOW!!! pic.twitter.com/BB7lTG8Fc4 — NWS New Orleans (@NWSNewOrleans) February 7, 2017

Stay tuned to WGNO for continued storm coverage.