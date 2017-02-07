× 610 Stompers want you to watch ‘The View’ Wednesday

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – New Orleans’ favorite all-male dance group wants you to watch “The View” Wednesday at 10 a.m. on WGNO-ABC 26, but they won’t tell us why.

The 610 Stompers were born in the summer of 2009 as the Saints began their march to the Super Bowl.

They describe themselves as “ordinary men” with “extraordinary moves.”

“Men from their 20s to their 80s now proudly call themselves 610 Stompers, drawn from all walks of life and from across the country,” the stompers say on their website. “While we come from many places, New Orleans is our birthplace and will always be our home.”

So, why should we all watch The View Wednesday? The Stompers are keeping it a mystery until showtime, but we have a hunch we’ll be watching our boys on national television.

Here’s a video from The 610 Stompers’ recent visit to the News with a Twist set: