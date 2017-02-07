× 2 coaches say no boycott against LSU, Orgeron

Two high school coaches, one who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said there will be no boycott of LSU football by local schools after the demotion of running backs coach Jabbar Juluke.

Juluke was re-assigned to another unspecified job in the athletic department last Thursday, the day after national signing day. Several local high school coaches will meet Thursday night, but a source said that Juluke’s dismissal is only “ten percent of the meeting.”

“There is no boycott of LSU,” said St James high school coach Robert Valdez. “I did talk to coach Orgeron and expressed my concerns. We had a great conversation.”

Valdez was a college teammate of Juluke’s at Southern University.

Tuesday afternoon Juluke was re-hired by Texas Tech as its running backs coach. Juluke will also serve as associate head coach.

A coach who chose to remain anonymous said that reports of a boycott are “way overblown.”

“Why would we boycott LSU?,” said the coach. “We have kids who want to play there.”

Late Tuesday afternoon, LSU announced the hiring of two assistant coaches. Former Shaw high school quarterback Mickey Joseph will coach receivers, and USC’s Tommie Robinson will coach running backs. Robinson will also carry the title of assistant head coach and recruiting coordinator.

Joseph ironically replaced Juluke at Louisiana Tech. Juluke left for Texas Tech, but was then hired to coach running backs by former LSU head coach Les Miles.

Before Tech, Joseph was the wide receivers and special teams coach at Grambling State University.