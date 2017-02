NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – We all love frozen yogurt, but we love it even more when it’s completely and totally free.

In honor of International Frozen Yogurt Day on Monday, February 6, the Yogurtland chain is giving away free frozen yogurt from 4:00 to 7:00 pm.

No coupons required. No strings attached!

Yogurtland has partnered with Hershey’s for it’s latest flavor, peanut butter cup, and guests will receive a special Hershey’s spoon.

What's better than #free? Nothing. Literally nothing. Get free @Yogurtland fro yo at all locations today from 4:00-7:00! #FrozenYogurtDay pic.twitter.com/zfLDS9InTg — Anne Cutler (@AnneCutler) February 6, 2017