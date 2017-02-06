What did Bill Clinton order from room service at New Orleans Windsor Court Hotel?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) - It has the best view in New Orleans.

It's on the twenty-second floor of the Windsor Court Hotel.

That's why WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood has moved in, for a few moments, to the Presidential Suite that's ready to take your breath away.

It's got two bedrooms. It spreads across 3,000 square feet.

President Carter stayed here. President Ford. Both Bush Presidents have been here.

And President Bill Clinton called the Windsor Court Hotel his home.

When he was here, he had a request from room service that was quickly delivered.

President Clinton wanted the hotel's creme brulee.