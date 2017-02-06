Super Bowl LI spawns a super wave of memes
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – While Super Bowl LI may be remembered as the greatest comeback in Super Bowl history, it also spawned more memes than probably any other modern sporting event.
From the amazing to the outright silly, there seemed to be a meme born after every first down, amazing catch, prayer break, and reversal of fortune.
Of all the Twitter feeds getting in on the action, NFL Memes seemed to take the cake.
They highlighted Julio Jones’ dramatic sideline catches:
The less than stellar reputation the New England Patriots have earned after a string of cheating scandals:
Tom Brady’s affinity for deflated footballs:
Lady Gaga’s halftime performance:
And the Patriots’ unbelievable comeback:
What were your favorite Super Bowl memes?