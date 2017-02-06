× Super Bowl LI spawns a super wave of memes

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – While Super Bowl LI may be remembered as the greatest comeback in Super Bowl history, it also spawned more memes than probably any other modern sporting event.

From the amazing to the outright silly, there seemed to be a meme born after every first down, amazing catch, prayer break, and reversal of fortune.

Of all the Twitter feeds getting in on the action, NFL Memes seemed to take the cake.

They highlighted Julio Jones’ dramatic sideline catches:

Julio Jones Be Like.. pic.twitter.com/M87JLMxDH1 — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) February 6, 2017

The less than stellar reputation the New England Patriots have earned after a string of cheating scandals:

Tom Brady’s affinity for deflated footballs:

Tom Brady right now.. pic.twitter.com/wk5ZzuAEXN — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) February 6, 2017

Lady Gaga’s halftime performance:

Lady Gaga's halftime show performance 😍 pic.twitter.com/8vuWA1WxE7 — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) February 6, 2017

BREAKING: Cleveland Browns reportedly showing 'strong interest' with Lady Gaga after seeing her catch a pass during her halftime show pic.twitter.com/wDeqTZbj34 — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) February 6, 2017

And the Patriots’ unbelievable comeback:

Well that explains it… pic.twitter.com/g2lsmzeEY7 — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) February 6, 2017

Tom Brady last night… pic.twitter.com/5yi0EjtOp3 — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) February 6, 2017

What were your favorite Super Bowl memes?