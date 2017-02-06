Pup News: Meet Sheldon

Sheldon is a handsome, affable Labrador mix that is about 18 months old. He was picked up as a stray in October by the Jefferson SPCA and was never claimed. He has waited ever so patiently for a home of his own and the wait continues.

What the Jefferson SPCA loves most about Sheldon is that he possesses immense self-control despite desperately yearning for a human and home of his own. He has spent Halloween, Thanksgiving, Christmas, New Years, and is now approaching Carnival season as an orphan pup.

Sheldon loves humans and while he can be shy at times, he warms up nicely once taken out of his kennel and given some one on one time out in the play yard. He has great manners and walks effortlessly on a leash, never pulling. He is also very quiet and prefers to express himself through the soulfulness of his big brown eyes.

Sheldon is housebroken and has done great with dogs at the shelter during his assessments, and would make a wonderful family companion as he encapsulates all that the Jefferson SPCA advocates for when matching up humans and furry friends.

Sheldon is vetted, up to date on vaccinations, and tested negative for heartworms. His adoption fee is $67.

Please come meet this adorable, 45 pound lad at 2701 Lapalco Blvd in Harvey. Or email BBourgeois@jeffparish.net for more information on becoming a foster for Sheldon!

