× NOPD reveals this year’s Mardi Gras round-up list of fugitives

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – 34 men and women wanted for murder, armed robbery and sexual assault are on this year’s Mardi Gras round-up list of fugitives and although 15 of the initial 34 criminals were arrested, the threat is ever present.

“The first thing we tell you is not to approach them. We never know if someone could be armed and dangerous,” says Darlene Cusanza with Crimestoppers.

During a recent press conference with Governor John Bel Edwards, New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu and additional city, state and federal leaders, a new public safety improvement plan for 2017 was revealed.

“For the long weekend around the NBA All-Star game, you’re going to have 173 additional uniformed state police officers and then around the long Mardi Gras weekend, you’re going to have 165 uniformed state police officers here to enhance presence of enforcement,” says Governor Edwards.

Add to that 29 new NOPD recruits who have undergone extensive training for eight hours a day for the past six months.

“Whenever we graduate a recruit class, that’s extra boots on the ground and yes, they’re ready for Mardi Gras, they’re going through their field of training program and there will be extra individuals on the streets,” says Nicholas Gernon with the New Orleans Police Department.

The current goal is to round up those 19 most wanted individuals before this year’s schedule of parades rolls for Mardi Gras.

Crimestoppers wants to remind you your tips are completely anonymous.

You could earn up to one thousand dollars for information that leads to an arrest.