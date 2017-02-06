× Man accused of burglarizing Slidell home while wearing GPS-equipped ankle monitor

SLIDELL, La. (WGNO) – A New Orleans man on house arrest is accused of traveling from New Orleans to Slidell to burglarize a home – while he was wearing an ankle monitor equipped with GPS.

According to Slidell Police, 56-year-old John Davis stole jewelry, electronics and firearms from the home.

Slidell Police got a tip about Davis as a possible suspect and learned that he was recently arrested in New Orleans. As part of his bail, the bondsman required Davis to wear an ankle monitor.

GPS data showed that Davis went to the home about 1 p.m. Jan. 26. His ankle monitor pinged nine times at the home – seven times inside and two times outside.

He left about 15 minutes later and went back to New Orleans.

Davis was arrested in New Orleans, Slidell Police said.

Some of the stolen property has been recovered, but detectives are asking that if anyone has information, please contact the Slidell Police Department or Crime Stoppers.