Limo company employee arrested for fatal hit-and-run on Earhart

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – The driver of a limousine that reportedly struck and killed a pedestrian Saturday night has turned himself in to police.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, Bruce LeBant Jr., 38, surrendered to NOPD and admitted to driving the limousine that killed the victim.

NOPD responded about 9:22 p.m. Saturday to reports of a person struck by a vehicle at the intersection of Earhart Boulevard and South Galvez Street.

Officers found a seriously injured male lying in the right southbound lane of Earhart Boulevard. The victim was walking on South Galvez and trying to cross Earhart Boulevard when he was struck by a vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle failed to stop and render aid or request medical assistance for the victim. The pedestrian was later pronounced dead on the scene.

Through the course of the investigation, detectives learned that a black 2012 Mercedes-Benz limousine owned by A Confidential Transportation in Kenner was found to have damage consistent with the hit-and-run.

Employees of the company recognized the damages to the vehicle and brought the matter to the owners, who contacted police.

As the vehicle was being taken from Kenner to the NOPD Crime Lab, LeBant, an employee and motor maintenance technician for the limousine company, approached detectives and admitted to driving the limousine that struck and killed the pedestrian.

LeBant was booked for manslaughter.

The coroner’s office has not released the victim’s name or cause of death yet.

Citizens with information that can help solve crimes are asked to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.